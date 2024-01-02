en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump’s 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Trump’s 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties

The landscape of American politics is witnessing a seismic shift as former President Donald Trump grapples with a series of hurdles on the path to the 2024 presidential race. Navigating the stormy seas of 91 criminal charges across federal and state levels, Trump’s eligibility for the forthcoming election has been contested in several states. The pulse of this political drama, however, beats in the chambers of the Supreme Court, where the fate of Trump’s political future may be decided.

Challenges to Trump’s Presidential Bid

Trump’s presidential aspirations have been met with resistance from states that have invoked the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, questioning his eligibility based on his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack. This rarely invoked clause has initiated a national dialogue on the mechanisms of leadership selection and the role of legal measures in sustaining democratic norms. As a result, Trump has been removed from the Republican primary election ballots in Colorado and Maine.

Trump’s Response and Legal Maneuvers

Undeterred, Trump has made it clear that he plans to appeal these decisions. His legal team, confident of a favorable Supreme Court ruling, is preparing for challenges in other states. The uncertainty surrounding the court’s verdict and its implications for Trump’s political trajectory have added a layer of suspense to the unfolding narrative. The former President’s concerns about the Supreme Court’s conservative justices, half of whom he appointed, ruling against him underscores his precarious position.

Trump’s Active Presence on Truth Social

Amidst these trials, Trump has been vocal on Truth Social, his platform of choice. From discussing presidential immunity to allegations against President Joe Biden, his posts have been a source of animated public discourse. He expressed that if he lacked presidential immunity, Biden should too, citing ‘many ACTUAL CRIMES’ allegedly committed by the latter. Trump also shared his views on potential rivals for the 2024 Republican Party nomination, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who have hinted at pardoning him if elected. On a different note, he attributed Melania Trump’s New Year’s Eve party absence to her mother’s illness, adding a personal touch to his public communications.

0
Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86

By Nitish Verma

New Year's Eve in Bengaluru: Traffic Police Crackdown on Drunk Driving Amidst Reports of Accidents

By Dil Bar Irshad

New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues ...
@Politics · 7 mins
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues ...
heart comment 0
2024 Elections: A Global Inflection Point Amidst US-China Competition

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Elections: A Global Inflection Point Amidst US-China Competition
India Imposes a Five-Year Ban on Kashmiri Separatist Party Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions

By Rizwan Shah

India Imposes a Five-Year Ban on Kashmiri Separatist Party Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions
Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance

By Bijay Laxmi

Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024
16 seconds
Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
45 seconds
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
5 mins
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
6 mins
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
7 mins
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
7 mins
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
13 mins
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
13 mins
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
16 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
7 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
7 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
8 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app