en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign

On the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump took to the stage in Newton, Iowa, raising alarms about a potential World War III if current President Joe Biden gets re-elected. Trump, who has firmly held onto the belief that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election, pledged to win ‘for the third time’ in the upcoming 2024 election.

Trump’s Campaign Trail and Warnings

Trump’s speech in Iowa was replete with criticism aimed at Biden’s governance. He cited economic decline, border chaos, and Biden’s supposed inability to prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as reasons for his stern warnings. The former President asserted that he would have effectively halted Putin’s military advances.

The Capitol Riot: A Revisit

Trump swerved from addressing the Capitol riot directly but referred to the imprisoned rioters as ‘hostages’. He promised pardons for these individuals should he secure a victory in the next election. Despite having been impeached for inciting insurrection and facing multiple felony charges related to the events leading up to the Capitol riot, Trump continues to lead the Republican presidential nomination race in Iowa. His lead is significant over rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

The Pervasive Narrative

The narrative that the 2020 election was stolen, which eventually led to the Capitol riot, lingers among many Republicans. Some have even gone as far as alleging the riot was a ‘false flag’ operation. On the other hand, most Democrats and independents view the riot negatively, with Democratic leaders emphasizing the rule of law and accountability. Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of resisting those who seek to undermine democracy.

As part of their political strategy, Democrats plan to highlight Trump’s conduct on January 6. The House investigation found Trump’s actions culminated in a criminal conspiracy to subvert the election, resulting in multiple federal and state felony charges against him. Over 450 Trump supporters are currently jailed for various crimes related to the riot, and this fact is set to be a major campaign issue against the former President.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
8 seconds ago
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
As India’s political landscape sees unprecedented shifts, opposition parties are contending with internal hurdles and strategic choices in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The India bloc parties, notably silent in the face of potential legal actions against Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have revealed an undercurrent
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Kitchener's Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection
58 mins ago
Kitchener's Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
55 mins ago
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
55 mins ago
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
Postal Voting Success in Lhuentse, Bhutan: A Testament to Robust Democratic Participation
55 mins ago
Postal Voting Success in Lhuentse, Bhutan: A Testament to Robust Democratic Participation
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
8 seconds
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
28 seconds
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
29 seconds
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
3 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
6 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
6 mins
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
6 mins
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
7 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
8 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
18 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app