Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign

On the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump took to the stage in Newton, Iowa, raising alarms about a potential World War III if current President Joe Biden gets re-elected. Trump, who has firmly held onto the belief that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election, pledged to win ‘for the third time’ in the upcoming 2024 election.

Trump’s Campaign Trail and Warnings

Trump’s speech in Iowa was replete with criticism aimed at Biden’s governance. He cited economic decline, border chaos, and Biden’s supposed inability to prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as reasons for his stern warnings. The former President asserted that he would have effectively halted Putin’s military advances.

The Capitol Riot: A Revisit

Trump swerved from addressing the Capitol riot directly but referred to the imprisoned rioters as ‘hostages’. He promised pardons for these individuals should he secure a victory in the next election. Despite having been impeached for inciting insurrection and facing multiple felony charges related to the events leading up to the Capitol riot, Trump continues to lead the Republican presidential nomination race in Iowa. His lead is significant over rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

The Pervasive Narrative

The narrative that the 2020 election was stolen, which eventually led to the Capitol riot, lingers among many Republicans. Some have even gone as far as alleging the riot was a ‘false flag’ operation. On the other hand, most Democrats and independents view the riot negatively, with Democratic leaders emphasizing the rule of law and accountability. Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the importance of resisting those who seek to undermine democracy.

As part of their political strategy, Democrats plan to highlight Trump’s conduct on January 6. The House investigation found Trump’s actions culminated in a criminal conspiracy to subvert the election, resulting in multiple federal and state felony charges against him. Over 450 Trump supporters are currently jailed for various crimes related to the riot, and this fact is set to be a major campaign issue against the former President.