Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has sounded an alarm over the future trajectory of the American economy, hinting at a disastrous economic downturn exceeding the severity of the 1929 Great Depression if he fails to secure victory in the 2024 presidential race. Trump’s chilling forecast came through a post on his Truth Social platform, where he claimed that the buoyancy of the current stock market is predicated on the anticipation of his win in the forthcoming election. He foresees a catastrophic stock market crash akin to the 1929 disaster, which instigated an economic depression that spanned over two decades, if he does not emerge victorious.

The Current Economic Climate Under Biden’s Administration

In a scathing critique of the incumbent administration’s economic management, Trump lambasted President Joe Biden’s inflation policies. He contended that the official inflation rate, which has reportedly increased by 17% since Biden assumed office, glaringly understates the actual rate. According to Trump, the real inflation rate is over 30%, a figure derived from an older computation method. Despite a recent downturn, inflation had skyrocketed to a 40-year high under Biden’s watch.

Financial Struggles Faced by American Consumers

Trump also drew attention to the monetary woes plaguing American consumers. He underscored the fact that credit card debt has soared to an all-time high and the reserves amassed during the pandemic have been exhausted by most of the populace. Furthermore, a survey conveyed that nearly 40% of Americans would struggle to cover a $400 emergency expenditure.

Political Ramifications and Stock Market Indices

These pronouncements arrive at a time when Biden’s approval ratings are plummeting, with a mere 34% of voters in a Monmouth University poll endorsing his performance. Meanwhile, stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are either at or approaching record highs.

Trump’s economic prognosis also includes concerns about the U.S. losing the currency war to China and the potential dethronement of the USD as the world’s predominant currency. Additionally, predictions suggest that a Trump triumph in the presidential race could cause bitcoin prices to skyrocket. Trump has recently launched his third non-fungible token (NFT) collection and reportedly raked in millions of dollars from NFT sales in ether (ETH).

