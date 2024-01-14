en English
Agriculture

Trump vs. Biden: The Battle for Iowa’s Farmers and the 2024 Presidential Race

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
In the ongoing political chess game, former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, vie for the hearts of Iowa’s farmers. Their moves are calculated, their claims, substantial. While Trump touts his $28 billion payout to farmers—a sum erroneously claimed to be China’s doing—the reality paints a different picture. This hefty sum, in fact, was compensation distributed by the U.S. government for damages caused by Trump’s own trade war with Beijing.

The Monetary Dynamics of Presidential Politics

Biden, however, hasn’t been idle on the financial front. The first three years of his presidency saw nearly $57 billion in direct federal payments to farmers, almost matching Trump’s peak of over $52 billion in 2020—an unprecedented payout since the USDA began tracking farm payment data in 1933, according to a POLITICO analysis. It should be noted that these figures don’t include other forms of farm support like crop insurance and loan financing. Under Biden’s watch, net farm income has seen a significant increase, averaging $165 billion between 2021 and 2023, a sizeable leap from the $94 billion average from 2017 to 2019.

The Biden Administration’s Strategic Moves

Under the Biden administration, 2022 saw a record high for farm income of nearly $189 billion. And while a decline is expected in 2023, income is still predicted to surpass the 20-year average for receipts. It’s clear that the Biden administration is playing a strategic game, with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at the helm. His mission? To convince farmers—who typically lean Republican—of the administration’s effective support for agriculture. To this end, Vilsack has embarked on tours of agriculture-heavy states, advocating Biden’s financial assistance programs and executive actions designed to level the playing field for small and mid-sized farmers.

The Stakes for the 2024 Presidential Race

The challenge for Biden is to chip away at the Republican stronghold in rural areas ahead of a potential 2024 presidential race. Meanwhile, Trump’s trade proposals are eliciting apprehension within the agricultural sector, where a repeat of the past trade war looms ominously. The final moves in this political chess game are yet to be played, but the stakes are high, with the livelihood of American farmers hanging in the balance.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

