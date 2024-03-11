Trump Vows to Reinstate Tariffs, Shaping 2024 Election Economic Battleground

Proclaiming that "I'm a big believer in tariffs," former President Donald Trump on Monday indicated he's likely to reinstitute duties on foreign goods should he win election to a second term. In a CNBC interview, Trump cited both economic and political benefits from targeting foreign goods entering the U.S.

Trump's Tariff Strategy

"I fully believe in them economically when you're being taken advantage of by other countries," the presumptive Republican nominee said during a "Squawk Box" interview, referring to tariffs. "Beyond the economics, it gives you power in dealing with other countries." The comments come as Trump is running a close race in the polls with President Joe Biden. With his latest slew of victories in the Republican primaries and all his opponents dropping out, Trump looks set to become the party nominee in a race where the economy will loom large.

Impact on US-China Relations

During his administration, from 2017-21, Trump instituted a variety of tariffs against China, Mexico, the European Union, and others. In particular, he slapped 25% duties on imported steel as well as aluminum. "China was taking advantage of us on the steel. They were destroying our entire steel industry, which was never doing very well over the last 25 years anyway ... because it's been eaten alive by foreign competition," Trump said. "I put a 50% tax on China's steel coming in. And every person in the steel industry, when they see me they started crying. They would hug me."

Future Tariff Plans and Economic Implications

Trump called out the Chinese automobile industry specifically for future targeting. "China is right now our boss. They are the boss of the United States, almost like we're a subsidiary of China," he said. Critics charge that tariffs are counterproductive because they make imported goods more expensive. Inflation, however, was subdued during Trump's time in office, as the consumer price index rose less than 8% total over the four-year span, compared to about 18% under Biden.