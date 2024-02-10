Trump Vows to Oust ATF Director Dettelbach and Replace Interior Secretary Haaland if Reelected

In a fiery address to the National Rifle Association at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump vowed to remove Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), if he reclaims the presidency in 2024. Trump labeled Dettelbach a 'radical gun-grabber' and pledged to install an ATF director who respects the right to bear arms.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, both avid hunters and outdoorsmen, accompanied their father at the event. The former president took aim at the Biden administration's efforts on gun control, criticizing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Trump declared his intention to replace Haaland with a secretary who supports hunters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Right to Bear Arms

During his speech, Trump emphasized the importance of the Second Amendment, stating, "Your Second Amendment is on the ballot in 2024." He went on to promise the crowd that he would protect their right to keep and bear arms, claiming that the Democrats are determined to dismantle it. The former president made it clear that he would not allow this to happen if elected.

Trump's commitment to replacing Dettelbach and Haaland reflects a broader desire to reshape the leadership of federal agencies. By appointing individuals who share his views on gun rights and conservation, Trump aims to undo policies implemented under the Biden administration. This approach aligns with Trump's belief in 'America First' principles, prioritizing the interests of American citizens above all else.