Trump Uses Alleged Biden Insult in Fundraising Appeal; Leads in Recent Polls

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at his successor, President Joe Biden, in a recent fundraising email. Trump alleges that Biden resorted to foul language to denigrate him. As reported by Politico, Biden purportedly referred to Trump as a 'f--king a--hole' in a private conversation. The fundraising email, provocatively titled 'BIDEN JUST CALLED ME A SICK F-WORD!', solicits for donations from Trump supporters.

Trump's Appeal to Supporters

The email's narrative hinges on the contention that Biden's alleged disrespect transcends Trump to target all his supporters. This strategy mirrors Trump's previous tactics, as he compares the alleged insult to Hillary Clinton's infamous 'deplorables' comment. Trump underscores his affection for America and his supporters, urging them to donate up to $3,300 through a red button in the email that links to a donation page.

Reactions and Interpretations

Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, added his voice to the incident, terming Biden's private remarks as a slight on the presidency and the American people. Trump's fundraising drive follows a pattern of leveraging various situations, including his criminal charges and legal challenges, to raise campaign funds.

Trump's Legal Defense and Poll Performance

Recent campaign filings reveal that pro-Trump political action committees have expended over $50 million on Trump's legal defense in the past year. In a concurrent development, a new SSRS-conducted CNN poll places Trump ahead of Biden by a slim margin of 4 points among registered voters, with 49% favoring Trump and 45% for Biden. The poll further underscores low satisfaction with Biden's performance and a majority of respondents asserting he does not merit reelection.