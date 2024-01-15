Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus

As the winds howl and temperatures plunge in Iowa, the political climate heats up, with the state’s caucus looming amidst a backdrop of unprecedented winter weather. This stark contrast forms the setting as former President Donald Trump urges his supporters to brave the elements and cast their votes, regardless of the severe conditions.

“You can’t sit home. If you’re sick as a dog, you say, ‘Darling, I gotta make it,’” Trump said on Sunday. “Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it, remember.”

Trump’s Controversial Remark

In a rally at Indianola, Trump’s address took a controversial turn when he suggested that casting their votes would be worth it even if attendees were to pass away afterward due to the severe weather, highlighting the hyperbolic emphasis he places on their involvement. Despite the life-threatening conditions, with wind chill potentially reaching -40 degrees in some parts of Iowa, Trump’s ardent supporters stand undeterred.

Impact of Weather on Caucus Participation

With roads rendered hazardous due to the aftermath of a recent blizzard, and meteorologists issuing warnings about the extreme weather, the former President canceled three out of his four scheduled events in Iowa. Amidst such conditions, analysts speculate about the potential impact on caucus turnout. Despite the weather, Trump’s popularity remains unaffected. A Des Moines Register poll shows him leading significantly with 48 percent support, trailed by Nikki Haley at 20 percent and Ron DeSantis at 16 percent.

Rivals’ Hope Amid Frigid Conditions

As the cold snap extends beyond Iowa, affecting a broad swath of the United States, Trump’s rivals harbor hopes of these conditions lowering turnout for him and favoring their own committed supporters. Over 110 million people from the Rocky Mountains to New England are currently under wind chill advisories. As the icy winds continue to blow, the political landscape is set for an intriguing showdown, with the outcome potentially shaped by the very forces of nature.