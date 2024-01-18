Trump Torn between Defamation Trial and Funeral as Judge Denies Adjournment

Former President Donald Trump finds himself at a crossroads. As he prepares to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral, he is simultaneously embroiled in a defamation trial brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump’s request for an adjournment, citing the funeral, was denied by the presiding judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, escalating tensions in an already heated situation.

Trump’s Absence and Accusations

Trump, known for his outspoken nature, criticized Judge Kaplan, accusing him of bias and labeling him a ‘nasty man’ and a ‘radical Trump hater.’ The funeral, set to take place in Palm Beach, Florida, clashes with the trial schedule, forcing Trump to choose between familial obligations and legal duties. Trump’s camp expressed disappointment over the judge’s refusal to reschedule the trial proceedings.

A Trial Mired in Controversy

The defamation trial stems from Carroll’s allegations that Trump sexually assaulted her in a department store in the 90s, a claim Trump vehemently denies. The case took a decisive turn in May when a federal jury in New York City ruled that Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but not rape. The ongoing trial seeks to determine additional damages owed to Carroll for separate comments made by Trump about her.

Public Reaction and Polarization

The decision to proceed with the trial despite Trump’s personal circumstances sparked a flurry of reactions online. The discourse, heavily partisan in nature, saw some users backing Trump and criticizing Judge Kaplan, while others dissected the political undertones of the trial. Conspiracy theories and personal attacks against the judge also surfaced, further polarizing opinions. One particular point of contention was the revelation that a Democrat megadonor is funding Carroll’s lawsuit, and the fact that Judge Kaplan was appointed by former President Bill Clinton. The trial, it seems, is as much about politics as it is about justice.