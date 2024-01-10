Trump to Make Unusual Personal Summation in New York Fraud Trial

In an unexpected twist in the ongoing New York civil business fraud trial, former President Donald Trump has decided to personally deliver the closing argument. This unusual move, approved by Judge Arthur Engoron, is set to add a layer of drama to an already high-stakes trial. Trump, alongside his adult sons and co-defendants, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, faces a weighty $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The lawsuit alleges that Trump’s real estate empire engaged in fraudulent activities, inflating their net worth and assets by billions to secure business loans and insurance.

Defense’s Response to Fraud Allegations

The defense, however, has refuted all allegations, arguing that the financial statements were estimates that should have been verified by the recipients. They further claim that no losses were incurred by any party as the loans were repaid. This counter-argument underlines the crux of the defense’s strategy: to demonstrate that the financial information provided was not deceitful but rather a common practice in business transactions.

Judge’s Pretrial Ruling and Trump’s Criticism

A pretrial ruling by Judge Engoron suggested the dissolution of Trump’s New York-based real estate empire, but this has been stayed pending appeal. Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the trial, the judge, and the attorney general, labeling the case as a ‘hoax’. He had scheduled a second testimony in December but canceled, stating he had no further comments.

The Closing Argument: A Trump Show

The decision to allow Trump to deliver his own closing argument is seen as a highly unusual move, as defendants with legal representation typically do not personally deliver summations. However, given Trump’s background as a reality TV star and his penchant for the dramatic, it is perhaps not entirely out of character. This move is expected to add an element of suspense and uncertainty to the proceedings, as the world waits to hear directly from the man at the center of the scandal.