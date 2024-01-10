en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump to Make Unusual Personal Summation in New York Fraud Trial

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Trump to Make Unusual Personal Summation in New York Fraud Trial

In an unexpected twist in the ongoing New York civil business fraud trial, former President Donald Trump has decided to personally deliver the closing argument. This unusual move, approved by Judge Arthur Engoron, is set to add a layer of drama to an already high-stakes trial. Trump, alongside his adult sons and co-defendants, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, faces a weighty $250 million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The lawsuit alleges that Trump’s real estate empire engaged in fraudulent activities, inflating their net worth and assets by billions to secure business loans and insurance.

Defense’s Response to Fraud Allegations

The defense, however, has refuted all allegations, arguing that the financial statements were estimates that should have been verified by the recipients. They further claim that no losses were incurred by any party as the loans were repaid. This counter-argument underlines the crux of the defense’s strategy: to demonstrate that the financial information provided was not deceitful but rather a common practice in business transactions.

Judge’s Pretrial Ruling and Trump’s Criticism

A pretrial ruling by Judge Engoron suggested the dissolution of Trump’s New York-based real estate empire, but this has been stayed pending appeal. Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the trial, the judge, and the attorney general, labeling the case as a ‘hoax’. He had scheduled a second testimony in December but canceled, stating he had no further comments.

The Closing Argument: A Trump Show

The decision to allow Trump to deliver his own closing argument is seen as a highly unusual move, as defendants with legal representation typically do not personally deliver summations. However, given Trump’s background as a reality TV star and his penchant for the dramatic, it is perhaps not entirely out of character. This move is expected to add an element of suspense and uncertainty to the proceedings, as the world waits to hear directly from the man at the center of the scandal.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
36 seconds ago
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in dialogue about the future governance of Gaza following Israel’s conflict with Hamas. The talks involve the head of the Palestinian Authority and focus on the post-war situation in Gaza. This diplomatic action underscores Blinken’s commitment to supporting Israel while stressing the necessity to protect civilians, particularly children,
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
6 mins ago
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
8 mins ago
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
2 mins ago
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
3 mins ago
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
RCMP to Start Gathering Race-Based Data in Move Towards Transparent Policing
5 mins ago
RCMP to Start Gathering Race-Based Data in Move Towards Transparent Policing
Latest Headlines
World News
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
37 seconds
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
1 min
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
2 mins
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
3 mins
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
3 mins
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
5 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
6 mins
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
8 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
8 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
46 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app