Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character

In an unexpected turn of events, former President Donald Trump has extended his gratitude to Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano, a notorious figure from the underworld, after the latter commended Trump’s moral character in an interview. Trump, not one to shy away from controversy, proudly shared this interview on his platform, Truth Social, lauding Gravano for asserting that Trump had never fallen for his attempts to lure him into illicit activities.

Gravano’s Unsuccessful Attempts and Trump’s Refusal

Gravano, who was a prominent Mafia underboss during the 1980s, recounted his failed endeavors to involve Trump, then a thriving real estate tycoon, in various underhanded operations. Despite having the power of the unions at his disposal and the ability to ‘do all kinds of little things,’ Gravano conceded that he never managed to make Trump ‘bite.’

Trump’s Current Legal Challenges

Trump referenced his ongoing legal challenges, including a civil real estate fraud case overseen by Judge Arthur Engoron and a defamation suit brought forward by writer E. Jean Carroll, overseen by Judge Lewis Kaplan. The former president implied that Gravano’s endorsement should be considered as testament to his character by these judges.

Gravano’s Past and Current Endeavors

Gravano, infamous for turning government witness against mob boss John Gotti in the early 1990s, has served his prison sentence and currently hosts a true crime podcast. He has admitted to his involvement in 19 homicides and has candidly discussed his past and his views on Trump in various media appearances.

As the upcoming 2024 presidential election nears, and with the foundations of democracy hanging in the balance, the need for high-quality, accessible journalism is more critical than ever. HuffPost calls on its readers to support its mission to inform citizens about the intricacies of the world they inhabit and the characters who shape it. With your help, we can continue to hold power to account.