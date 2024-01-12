en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial

In a recent turn of events, former President Donald Trump stepped into the limelight, hosting a press conference parallel to the closing arguments of his ongoing New York civil fraud trial. Trump, a central figure in both American politics and business, faces intense scrutiny over his commercial practices, now under the judicial microscope in this civil fraud case.

Trump’s Counter Narrative

Trump, in a determined effort to write his own summary in court, accused officials of targeting him with the intention of thwarting his potential political victories in the future. The crux of the trial rests on allegations that Trump repeatedly inflated his wealth in financial statements, thereby duping banks and insurance firms into offering him lucrative deals. The verdict, anticipated by January 31, bears significant implications for Trump, with the New York Attorney General seeking $370 million in penalties and a mandate to deter Trump from conducting business in New York.

A Direct Address and Heated Accusations

Trump seized the opportunity to address the judge directly in his civil fraud trial, alleging that the case itself is a fraudulent act against him. The trial could potentially cost Trump a hefty $370 million and permanently ostracize him from the New York real estate industry. In the closing arguments, Trump’s attorney and the New York Attorney General’s office presented their respective narratives. The latter argued that Trump, with full knowledge, manipulated financial statements to secure bank loans and insurance policies.

Implications and Future Prospects

Simultaneously, Trump held a press conference, vehemently denying any misconduct and branding the case as a form of election interference. The impending verdict could significantly impact Trump’s business prospects and adds to a growing list of legal challenges he faces as he contemplates another term in the White House. Amid heightened security following a bomb threat, Trump faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including two charging him with unlawfully attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Biden.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
4 mins ago
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
The Irish government has announced a significant overhaul of its social welfare system, aiming to introduce a Pay-Related Benefit System by the year’s end. Under the stewardship of Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, this proposed amendment secured approval from the Cabinet and is scheduled for implementation in December 2024. Graduated Benefits and PRSI Contributions
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
13 mins ago
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Stephen Bradshaw Admits to Signing False Witness Statement at Post Office-Horizon Inquiry
15 mins ago
Stephen Bradshaw Admits to Signing False Witness Statement at Post Office-Horizon Inquiry
Allegations Lead to Prosser Police Chief's Administrative Leave
6 mins ago
Allegations Lead to Prosser Police Chief's Administrative Leave
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
7 mins ago
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
8 mins ago
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Latest Headlines
World News
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
2 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
2 mins
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
3 mins
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
4 mins
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
6 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
7 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
8 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
10 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
11 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app