Trump Takes Early Lead in Republican Polls for 2024 Presidential Race

As the 2024 presidential election campaign gains traction, former President Donald Trump is emerging as a front-runner in the Republican polls. The early surveys indicate a stronghold of support for Trump within the Republican Party. The political spotlight is currently on Iowa, the traditional first state to hold primaries, which serves as a critical battlefield for candidates looking to establish early momentum.

Advertisment

Trump's Dominance in Early Polls

According to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, Donald Trump outshines his Republican peers in popularity and holds a significant edge against other contenders. Approximately 68 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents believe Trump is the candidate with the 'best chance' of winning the election come November. Over 70 percent of Republican adults would be content with Trump as the nominee, while President Biden’s job approval rating has hit a new low at 33 percent. Trump also outperforms Biden in perceptions of 'mental sharpness' and 'physical health' necessary for another presidential term.

The GOP Field and Trump's Contenders

Advertisment

The GOP field for the 2024 presidential nomination has streamlined, with Trump leading both in Iowa and nationally. Despite ongoing legal challenges, Trump's campaign has maintained its dominance, avoiding Republican debates. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, is chasing second place in both Iowa and New Hampshire. Meanwhile, Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, has seen a decline in polls due to his extreme right-wing campaign. Other candidates, such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson, are unlikely to make a significant dent in the race.

Trump's Continued Influence within the Republican Party

Donald Trump remains the clear favorite to secure the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 campaign. Both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are battling for a defined runner-up position to present themselves as the chief alternative to Trump. A third-place finish could potentially be detrimental to DeSantis' prospects. Trump has continued to assert falsely that Biden's victory resulted from voter fraud. A recent CBS News/YouGov survey found Trump strengthening his support among likely Republican voters nationwide, with backing at 69% compared with 14% for DeSantis, 12% for Haley, and 4% for Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump’s support has risen from 61% in November and 58% in May.