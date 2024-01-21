Trump Takes Commanding Lead in New Hampshire GOP Primary Poll

In the race to the White House, the latest CNN/University of New Hampshire poll reveals a compelling snapshot of the GOP primary scenario in New Hampshire. The poll data paints a vivid picture of former President Donald Trump leading the pack with a commanding 50 percent support, trailed by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 39 percent, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lagging with a mere 6 percent.

Trump's Steady Climb in Support

The New Hampshire primary, an open contest that welcomes non-Republican affiliated voters, has witnessed a significant surge in Trump's support. From 39 percent in a previous poll conducted in January, Trump's popularity has leapfrogged to 50 percent. In stark contrast, Haley's support has seen a modest increase, moving from 32 percent to 39 percent.

Haley's Appeal Among Liberal and Moderate Voters

Interestingly, despite Trump's overall lead, Haley enjoys a strong backing among self-described 'liberal/progressive/socialists', 'moderates', and 'Independent/Democrat' voters. This diverse support base could potentially play a pivotal role in the upcoming elections.

DeSantis's Declining Support

The poll data also sheds light on the waning support for DeSantis among Republican primary voters nationally. Once considered a robust contender, DeSantis's current standing at a paltry 6 percent signals a dwindling momentum in his campaign.

Methodology of the CNN/UNH Poll

The CNN/UNH poll was an online survey conducted with 2,348 respondents, including 1,242 likely 2024 Republican primary voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points among the likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire primary is a crucial presidential nominating contest, following Iowa, where Trump emerged victorious. The outcome of this primary will likely shape the dynamics of the presidential race, setting the stage for an exciting electoral battle in the days ahead.