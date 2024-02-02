Trump Strikes Back: Labels Georgia Election Case a 'Scam'

Former President Donald Trump has fired back at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following her admission of a personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade involved in Trump's Georgia election interference case. In a public tirade, Trump labelled the case a 'scam' and insinuated that Willis had financially prospered from this relationship, with Wade reportedly receiving significant funds for his services since November 2021.

Willis Denies Allegations

In response to Trump's allegations, Willis submitted a 176-page filing refuting any financial misconduct. She argued that a personal connection with a prosecution team member does not necessarily lead to a conflict of interest. Both Willis and Wade have vehemently denied these allegations. A hearing for Willis is scheduled on February 15, while Trump's Georgia trial is set to commence on August 5.

Another Case in the Spotlight

Meanwhile, a separate case has caught the public's attention: a couple, Mark and Mandy Helstrom, expressed fears for their safety upon uncovering an audio recording. The recording allegedly features Wallace County law enforcement and court officials discussing potential methods to harm the couple.

Potential Far-right Conflict

Adding to the simmering tension, there are rumblings of a possible far-right conflict at the southern border in Texas, drawing parallels to the infamous January 6 Capitol attack. Experts are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for such an incident.