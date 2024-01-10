Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting

As the Iowa caucuses approach, former President Donald Trump is once again fanning the flames of voter fraud allegations. Trump alleges that Democrats are instigating unauthorized migrants to cross the U.S. southern border, with the motive of registering them to vote in the 2024 election. Despite the lack of solid evidence supporting these claims, they continue to resonate with a segment of his supporters, including entrepreneur Elon Musk.

‘Crazed Democrats’ at the Helm?

Trump, both in Iowa and on his social media platform, Truth Social, has been vocal about his belief. He asserts that ‘crazed Democrats’ are deliberately allowing migrants into the country to bolster their vote bank. This narrative is similar to the rhetoric seen in previous election years, where the issue of immigration has often been a contentious one.

Noncitizen Voting: A Rarity

Contrary to Trump’s claims, experts and organizations such as the Brennan Center for Justice argue that noncitizen voting in federal elections is not only illegal but also rare. Sean Morales Doyle of the Brennan Center underlines that registering to vote necessitates an attestation of U.S. citizenship under penalty of perjury. The risks associated with this act are significant enough to deter noncitizen voting.

Support vs Evidence

While Trump’s narrative finds support among certain circles, it contrasts sharply with the evidence put forth by investigations and audits. A 2017 Brennan Center examination identified a mere 30 potential noncitizen voting instances out of 23.5 million votes. A 2022 Georgia audit, too, found fewer than 2,000 noncitizens attempted to register over 25 years, none of whom were successful. Federal law mandates states to maintain their voter rolls, and instances of misinformation, such as Colorado’s accidental postcards to noncitizens, have been promptly addressed.

Moreover, the narrative overlooks the safeguards provided by the Voting Rights Act, which protects voters from discrimination based on language and necessitates language assistance at polling places. While some cities and municipalities allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, this is not a widespread practice and remains illegal for federal elections.