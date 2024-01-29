Trump Slams UAW President's Endorsement of Biden, Accuses Him of 'Selling' Auto Industry to China

Former President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social, his social media platform, to voice out his criticisms against United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain, who recently endorsed President Joe Biden. Trump's remarks underline his belief that Fain lacks a comprehensive understanding of the industry's future, particularly in the context of electric vehicles (EVs).

Trump's Criticism Towards Fain's Endorsement

Trump's criticisms were sparked by Fain's appearance on CBS News's 'Face the Nation,' where he made it clear that his allegiance leans towards Biden. The former president accused Fain of selling out the American automobile industry to China, primarily due to his support of Biden's push towards the adoption of EVs.

Trump's argument is centered on the belief that the shift towards EVs would lead to fewer jobs for Americans, with most EVs being manufactured in China. In his post, Trump also proposed the introduction of tariffs and other regulatory measures to ensure that cars, regardless of type, are made on American soil.

The UAW's Endorsement of Biden

The UAW, which recently endorsed Biden's reelection campaign, held back their endorsement due to concerns about job security in the face of the industry's shift towards EVs. Despite these concerns, Fain has expressed confidence in the union's new contract, which he believes will safeguard member security regardless of the direction the industry takes.

The union's decision to endorse Biden was informed by the president's history of supporting the working class, striking a contrast with Trump, who they believe primarily supports the billionaire class. Trump, on the other hand, has been a vocal critic of Biden's EV policies, suggesting that they will harm Michigan's auto industry.

The Biden-Harris Campaign’s Response

In response to Trump's criticism, the Biden-Harris Campaign highlighted Fain's previous comment where he labeled Trump as a 'scab.' This, they suggest, indicates Trump's hurt ego due to losing the UAW endorsement. As the debate continues, it underlines the complexity of the future of the auto industry, particularly in the context of EVs and job security.