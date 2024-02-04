Trump Slams Newsom's Leadership; Newsom Denies 2024 Presidential Ambitions

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom, delivering a blistering critique of his tenure and the state of California under his leadership. Trump's remarks came amidst speculation about a potential face-off between the two political heavyweights in a future presidential election.

Trump's Scathing Critique of Newsom

Trump did not mince words when discussing Newsom, dismissing him as 'so much bulls—' and terming his governorship as 'a disaster'. His criticism focused on prevalent issues in California such as the rising homelessness crisis and the exodus of businesses from the state. 'A horrible governor,' Trump tagged Newsom, setting an acrimonious tone for what could be an intriguing political battle.

Newsom's Presidential Ambitions and Support for Biden

Despite growing conjecture about his presidential ambitions, Newsom has pushed back, denying any intentions to run for the presidency in 2024. He has instead thrown his weight behind President Biden, committing to campaign for Biden's reelection. This show of loyalty marks a direct contrast to the polarizing figure of Trump and could serve to strengthen his position within the Democratic party.

Newsom's Critique of Trump

Newsom has not shied away from expressing his critical opinions of Trump. He has previously labelled Trump as 'damaged goods', implying that while Trump may be invincible in a primary, he could prove to be a flawed candidate in a general election. Newsom characterized Trump as less entertaining, more unhinged, and dangerous, indicating a deep-seated animosity that could fuel a potential face-off.