Business

Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected

Former President Donald Trump has ignited a fresh controversy by indicating he would not commit to divesting from his sprawling business empire, even if he clinches a second term in the upcoming presidential elections. During a town hall event aired on Fox News, Trump defended the sizable income his hotels and properties received from foreign governments during his first term, a move that has been widely criticized by ethics experts and government officials.

Trump’s Business and Presidency: A Controversial Nexus

Trump’s decision to maintain a stake in his privately-owned real estate and hotel company echoes his first term, breaking with tradition adhered to by all other modern presidents. The decision has been censured, as it is seen as a potential conflict of interest. Ethics experts have criticized Trump’s refusal to divest from his businesses in 2017, arguing that it blurred the line between his personal interests and national duty.

Defending his decision, Trump claimed that the money his properties made from foreign governments was not a form of influence but compensation for services provided by his hotels. He also invoked the name of the country’s first president, George Washington, who ran his own private business while in office. However, critics argue that the scale and nature of Trump’s businesses far exceed those of any previous president.

House Democrats Report Underlines Concerns

A report compiled by House Democrats revealed that Trump’s businesses received close to $8 million from 20 foreign governments, including China and Saudi Arabia, during his first two years as president. This revelation further fuels the controversy surrounding Trump’s business interests and his role as president.

Trump’s comments come days ahead of the Iowa caucuses and coincide with a Republican presidential debate, which he opted to skip, choosing instead to hold simultaneous campaign or media appearances. The timing of his statement may be strategic, keeping him in the spotlight as the race heats up.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

