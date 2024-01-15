Trump Set to Secure All California GOP Delegates: Implications of a Rule Change

Recent polling data presents a potential game-changer in the upcoming Republican National Convention. Former President Donald Trump, according to the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, is set to secure all of California's delegate spots, a significant 14% of the total delegates needed for a national nomination. This shift in political winds comes in the aftermath of a critical change in the California Republican Party's rules.

Advertisment

Rule Change: A New Course for California GOP?

The California Republican Party, last summer, modified its previous rules. The state, offering 169 delegate spots, previously allowed candidates to win three delegates per congressional district. This encouraged candidates to concentrate their campaigns on specific districts. However, the new rule stipulates that a candidate who secures more than 50% of the primary vote will be awarded all the state's delegates. This introduces a potential challenge for presidential candidates as they may have to engage in a broader statewide campaign to secure the delegates.

Trump's Rising Tide in California

Advertisment

According to the recent poll, 66% of likely Republican primary voters in California plan to cast their ballots for Trump. This figure is a significant increase from 57% in October. The new winner-take-all rules set by the California Republican Party could notably benefit Trump, as securing more than half the primary vote would award him all 169 delegates. This development could also hint at Trump's strong lead in several other Super Tuesday states.

The Changing Political Landscape

The poll also sheds light on potential challenges from other Republican candidates like Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. While Haley sits at an 11% support rate, the political landscape has seen a considerable shift since last year. DeSantis, who polled ahead of Trump 37%-29% 11 months ago, now faces a different scenario. Furthermore, the poll suggests a potential head-to-head between Biden and Trump, with Biden leading Trump by 16 points in a five-way race and by 19 points in a two-way race. These figures indicate that California may play a crucial role as a battleground state in the upcoming election.