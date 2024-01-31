Trump Secured U.S. Border with 'Real Constitution': Harrington

In a recent development, Liz Harrington, spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, has made a strong assertion about Trump's achievements during his presidency. In a candid interview on Real America's Voice, Harrington affirmed that Trump had secured the U.S. border due to his staunch adherence to the 'real Constitution.'

Trump's Oath to the Constitution

According to Harrington, Trump took his presidential oath with the utmost seriousness, making the security of the border a paramount priority. She claimed that Trump achieved this feat with minimal support from Congress. The former president's determination to act for the American people and abide strictly by the law, she highlighted, resulted in what she described as the most secure border in U.S. history.

Criticism of the Biden Administration

However, Harrington did not shy away from expressing her displeasure with the current administration. She criticized President Joe Biden's administration, suggesting that it neither respects the Constitution nor follows the real law. She went further to accuse the Biden administration of allowing the country to be invaded due to its policies.

Recent Supreme Court Decision

The spokesperson's critique comes in the wake of a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court has allowed the Biden administration to remove razor wire along the Texas border. This move has sparked debate and controversy, providing a backdrop to Harrington's assertions and criticisms.

In conclusion, the conversation around border security continues to be a contentious issue in U.S. politics. Harrington's staunch defense of Trump's border policies and her critique of the Biden administration highlight the ongoing political polarization surrounding this issue.