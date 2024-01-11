en English
Politics

Trump Hails Supreme Court Victory: Roe v. Wade Overturned Proudly

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
During a recent televised town hall event, former President Donald Trump unabashedly expressed his pride in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The landmark ruling, which had upheld the legality of abortion nationwide for nearly half a century, was dismantled owing to Trump’s judicial appointments.

Trump’s Triumph

Trump reveled in the cessation of Roe v. Wade, attributing its overturning to his administration’s measures, and maintaining his instrumental influence in the ruling. Trump’s legacy in the Supreme Court, marked by the successful nominations of conservatives Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, culminated in the 5-4 Supreme Court decision that led to the demise of Roe v. Wade.

He argued that without the appointment of these justices, the conversation around the opposition to all abortions would not have been initiated. In his words, he was ‘proud’ of the judicial appointments that resulted in the issue of abortion reverting back to individual states’ control.

Biden’s Countermove

In response to Trump’s assertions, President Joe Biden highlighted Trump’s admission by sharing a post from his campaign that quoted Trump’s statement. This strategic move seemed designed to spotlight Trump’s claim, possibly harnessing it to rally his own supporters or critique Trump’s influence on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Biden-Harris campaign underscored Trump’s statement as a testament to his efforts to curtail abortion rights in the country. The post, including the comment ‘Just like he said: he did it’, suggested an intention to establish a link between abortion bans and Trump’s presidential legacy.

Abortion rights are poised to become a significant issue in the impending 2024 election, with public sentiment largely opposing the relinquishment of Roe v. Wade. The Biden-Harris HQ account and California Democrat Ted Lieu, among others, highlighted Trump’s comments, evoking concerns about Trump’s stance on abortion.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

