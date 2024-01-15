Trump Pledges to Overhaul 'Rat-Infested' Washington D.C. During Campaign Rally

At a recent campaign rally in Iowa, former President Donald J. Trump unveiled his plans for a radical transformation of the nation's capital, Washington D.C., which he described as 'rat-infested' and 'graffiti-infested.' Trump, who is aiming to regain his presidential seat, criticized the city's administration for its alleged mismanagement, leading to drastic increases in crime rates, including a shocking 35% rise in homicides in 2023.

Surge in Crime Rates

Trump pointed out the doubling of carjackings and car theft incidents in the city, with high-profile victims such as a U.S. Congressman and a UAE diplomat falling prey to these crimes. He juxtaposed the crime situation in D.C. with other major cities around the country, which have seen a decrease in homicides post-pandemic.

Promise to 'Clean Up' D.C.

The former president pledged to 'clean up' D.C. and remove all traces of graffiti, particularly from marble columns that have been vandalized. Trump has previously been vocal about his disapproval of the city's condition under the leadership of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, with whom he has had public disagreements in the past.

In his rally, Trump reiterated his promise to tackle urban decay and transform D.C. into the 'most beautiful capital in the world.' He recalled his past observations of 'filth and decay' in the city, vowing to address these issues if he is re-elected.