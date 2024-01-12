en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST
Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees

Former President Donald Trump has been mandated by a New York judge to pay The New York Times a sum of $392,638 in legal fees ensuing his unsuccessful lawsuit against the publication. The lawsuit, which accused the Times and three of its reporters of obtaining confidential tax records, was dismissed by Justice Robert R. Reed of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Trump’s Unfounded Lawsuit

Trump’s legal action accused The New York Times and his niece, Mary Trump, of violating a confidentiality agreement to gain access to his tax records. These records became the basis for a series of articles published by the Times, exposing Trump’s financial dealings and tax schemes. The articles were later awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

A Victory for Freedom of Press

The dismissal of Trump’s lawsuit and the subsequent order for him to cover the defendant’s legal fees reaffirms the First Amendment rights that protect journalists and their newsgathering activities. The ruling underscores the high bar that public figures like Trump must meet to prove defamation.

The Financial Implications of Trump’s Legal Woes

The financial burden placed on Trump is not merely the result of losing the lawsuit; it also serves as a penalty for pursuing litigation deemed groundless by the courts. The nearly $400,000 fee was deemed ‘a reasonable value for the legal services rendered,’ taking into account the case’s complexity and the caliber of attorneys involved.

This ruling is a reminder of the legal protections in place for the freedom of the press and the financial consequences of pursuing unfounded litigation, particularly for public figures. As Trump faces other ongoing legal battles, including a second rape defamation trial in New York City, this decision sets a precedent for the potential financial repercussions of such actions.

0
Politics United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
46 seconds ago
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
US President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to the Huthi rebels, a Yemeni group engaged in a long-drawn conflict that’s caused widespread suffering and instability in Yemen. The President’s warning comes in response to the Huthis’ recent actions, described as ‘outrageous behavior’, that have alarmed the international community. The United States, under Biden’s
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
6 mins ago
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
6 mins ago
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min ago
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
5 mins ago
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
5 mins ago
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
47 seconds
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
5 mins
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
Tyreek Hill's Fearless Mindset Inspires Miami Dolphins Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff
5 mins
Tyreek Hill's Fearless Mindset Inspires Miami Dolphins Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
5 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: A DeSantis Surprise in the Making?
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
6 mins
Philippine President Marcos Appoints New Finance Secretary Amid Administrative Reshuffle
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
6 mins
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
6 mins
Uptick in Violent Threats Against Public Officials Amid Trump's Legal Challenges
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
7 mins
Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app