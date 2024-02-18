Trump Ordered to Pay $355 Million Penalty for Inflating Net Worth to Deceive Lenders

In a staggering decision, former President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a whopping $355 million penalty for fraudulently inflating his net worth to deceive lenders. The ruling, issued by New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday, has sent shockwaves through the political and financial circles, casting a dark shadow over Trump's real estate empire and his bid to reclaim the presidency.

A Staggering Verdict

The decision came after a grueling three-month trial in Manhattan, where Trump and his co-defendants were found guilty of grossly overstating his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion over a decade. The lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused Trump and his family businesses of brazenly manipulating his financial statements to secure better loan terms from banks. In a scathing ruling, Judge Engoron wrote that Trump and his co-defendants are "incapable of admitting the error of their ways," and that their "complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological."

The judge's decision to impose such a steep penalty was influenced by Trump's past dealings with the law. The Trump Organization was found guilty of criminal tax fraud in 2022, while two other entities run by Trump previously settled allegations of wrongdoing brought by New York state. In addition to the financial penalty, Trump and his companies named in the suit were barred from applying for loans from any financial institution chartered in New York for three years, potentially limiting his ability to obtain credit from major US banks.

A Blow to Trump's Presidential Aspirations

As Trump leads the race for the Republican nomination in the upcoming US election, the judge's decision could have far-reaching implications for both his real estate empire and his political ambitions. During his defiant and meandering trial testimony, Trump conceded that some of his property values were inaccurate but insisted that banks were obligated to do their due diligence. Judge Engoron criticized Trump for his behavior during his testimony, stating that his refusal to answer questions directly or at all "severely compromised his credibility."

The financial penalty imposed on Trump and his co-defendants, combined with interest, amounts to over $450 million. Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, has vowed to appeal the decision. However, it remains unclear how much access to cash Trump has and how he will satisfy the judgment. Some legal experts have suggested that he will not be able to use campaign funds to pay the penalty, as the case was not related to his campaign or conduct as a president or political candidate.

As he faces criminal charges in four other cases, the former president's image as a wealthy and shrewd real estate mogul has been tarnished, leaving many to wonder if his political career can weather the storm.