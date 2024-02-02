Trump Meets with Teamsters Union in Bid for Working-Class Voter Support

Former President Donald Trump is slated to meet with leaders and members of the Teamsters Union in Washington, marking a pivotal attempt to harness working-class voter support ahead of the impending general election. The Teamsters, a powerful union representing over 1.3 million workers across a spectrum of professions, is an influential player in the American political landscape. The scheduled roundtable discussion, featuring union president Sean O'Brien and general secretary treasurer Fred Zuckerman among others, will delve into matters of national significance.

Trump Targets Blue-Collar Voters

Trump's strategy finds its roots in the 2016 election where he successfully tapped into the sentiments of blue-collar workers, particularly in critical Midwestern swing states. This meeting, however, has led to internal discord within the union, with members expressing divergent views on Trump's perceived 'anti-union' stance. Despite the dissent, Trump's campaign sees an opportunity to exploit the divisions between labor leadership and rank-and-file members, many of whom backed Trump in the previous election.

Key Issues on the Table

The roundtable is expected to explore issues such as the decline of the American middle class, workers' wages, corporate bankruptcy reforms, and antitrust enforcement in warehouse industries. The discussion reflects the reality of the union's diverse political affiliations, with 30 to 40% of its members voting for Trump in 2020, despite the union's endorsement of President Joe Biden.

President Biden has also committed to a roundtable with the Teamsters, although a date for this meeting is still under consideration. This development follows the United Auto Workers' endorsement of Biden, which underlines his engagement with working-class voters in key Midwest states. Trump recently criticized Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers, after their endorsement of Biden. Fain responded by contrasting the candidates' engagement with workers, emphasizing Biden's direct support by joining workers on the picket line, while accusing Trump of feigning support by rallying at a non-union factory.