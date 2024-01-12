Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach

In a significant revelation, businesses linked to former US President Donald Trump have been reported to have received a substantial $7.8 million from foreign governments, including the Philippines, according to a recent report by the US Congressional Oversight Committee. This discovery stems from an ongoing investigation into prohibited payments, raising the possibility that these transactions could contravene the US Constitution’s emoluments clauses.

Emoluments Clauses and Potential Constitutional Breaches

The emoluments clauses of the US Constitution are designed to safeguard against undue influence or corruption from foreign sources. They expressly prohibit federal officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments without the approval of Congress. The hefty sum of $7.8 million, received by Trump-related businesses, has ignited concerns around potential conflicts of interest and possible constitutional breaches during Trump’s tenure as President.

The Investigation and its Findings

The report is based on incomplete ledgers and receipts that cover merely two years of Trump’s presidency and four out of his more than 500 businesses. The House Oversight Committee, predominantly led by Democrats, has presented a demand for Trump to repay the $7.8 million received from foreign entities during his period in office. The report details that Trump’s businesses profited from 21 countries, with China contributing more than $5.5 million.

Demands for Accountability

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has been vocal in his demand for former President Trump to return the $7.8 million paid to his company by foreign governments during his presidency. Despite Trump and his sons claiming these payments as simple payments for services rendered at hotels, Raskin has argued that they contravene the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause. In addition to the demand for repayment, Raskin has called on Trump to furnish Congress with a full accounting of all payments received from foreign governments.

This disclosure comes amidst Republicans seeking to impeach President Joe Biden for allegedly receiving payments from foreign governments through his son, Hunter Biden, despite the absence of hard evidence. In stark contrast, Raskin has demonstrated that Trump received significant payments from foreign governments, including $5.5 million from China.

The findings of this investigation, coupled with the calls for accountability, underscore the imperative for transparency and adherence to the Constitution. With the dust yet to settle, the implications of these revelations promise to reverberate across the political landscape, raising questions about the integrity of those in the highest echelons of power.