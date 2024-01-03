en English
Politics

Trump Leads GOP Primary Polls: Unveils Trade Policies for Potential Second Term

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Despite facing legal challenges and being removed from the primary ballot in two states, Donald Trump is currently leading the GOP primary polls, suggesting he may well be the Republican nominee for president. If elected for a second term, Trump has laid out plans for the implementation of broad trade policies, including a universal baseline tariff on most imported goods.

Trump’s Trade Policies: A Double-Edged Sword

On his campaign website, Trump emphasizes the importance of tariffs on foreign producers and the necessity for action against unfair trading practices and currency manipulation by other countries. During his first term, this approach to trade was met with both applause and criticism. His tariffs on steel imports and broader imports from China were credited by some with revitalizing the U.S. steel industry and resetting U.S.-China relations. However, these same policies faced criticism for being ineffective in addressing key issues.

Trump’s Relationship with China: A Complex Scenario

Trump’s close relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been a matter of international scrutiny. For his second term, Trump proposes a decoupling from China, phasing out Chinese imports of essential goods, and ending China’s permanent normal trade relations status. He further suggests banning federal contracts for companies that outsource to China and preventing Chinese investments that fail to serve American interests.

The Key Players: Robert Lighthizer

The implementation of these plans will heavily rely on the team Trump assembles. Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s former U.S. Trade Representative, is likely to play a significant role in shaping these policies. His recent comments and book provide further insight into the trade policies that Trump may pursue if re-elected. Indeed, the future of U.S. trade policy hangs in the balance, awaiting the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

