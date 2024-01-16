Trump Leads Biden in Georgia: A Potential Shift in the Political Landscape

The political landscape in Georgia may be shifting, as indicated by a recent survey from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In a potential head-to-head rematch, former US President Donald Trump is leading the incumbent President Joe Biden by eight percentage points among registered voters in the state.

Trump's Surprising Lead

According to the poll, Trump garners 45 percent support, with the Democratic incumbent trailing at 37 percent. This could be a significant indicator of changing tides in Georgia—a state that Biden turned blue for the first time in almost three decades during the 2020 elections. Trump's lead comes on the heels of his victory in the Iowa Caucus, where he secured the first 20 delegates in the 2024 Republican nomination race.

Undecided and Independent Voters

Despite Trump's lead, a substantial number of voters remain undecided. Six and a half percent are backing another candidate, over 6 percent are likely to abstain from voting, and around 6 percent are still unsure of their preference. Independent voters in Georgia are largely divided, with a significant number either opposing Biden or remaining undecided. Although Biden holds a lead among independents and moderates, his support falls short of overcoming Trump's advantage in a state with a higher number of registered Republicans.

Challenges for Both Candidates

Both candidates face their own set of challenges. Biden's low approval ratings and growing dissatisfaction among voters, including a minority of Black voters who indicate they may refrain from voting, pose significant hurdles. Trump, on the other hand, is grappling with hesitancy among Republican voters and is facing criminal court cases, including one in Georgia related to the 2020 election results.

The poll, conducted by the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs, included 1,007 registered voters and was carried out between January 3 and January 11. The results mark a shift from the AJC's November poll, which suggested a near tie between Trump and Biden. As the 2024 election approaches, the political panorama of Georgia—and potentially the entire nation—hangs in the balance.