Trump Hints at 2024 Running Mate, Criticizes Biden’s Iran Policy

In a televised town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, former President Donald Trump, 77, hinted at a potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election, should he secure the Republican nomination.

The identity of his vice-presidential candidate remains undisclosed, sparking widespread speculation.

However, Trump did not hesitate to comment on the overwhelming interest from individuals wishing to be part of his potential administration, describing some members of his previous team as “stiffs.”

Trump’s Critique on Biden’s Iran Policy

Trump openly criticized President Biden’s policy towards Iran, asserting that Biden’s approach of rolling back sanctions and paying for the release of American hostages has financially fortified Iran.

He claimed the Biden administration’s actions have inadvertently supported groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, which he had strived to weaken via halting oil purchases from Iran by nations like China under his presidency.