Trump Highlights Diplomacy with North Korea Amid Recent Missile Launch

Former President Donald Trump, during a rally on January 14, 2024, in Indianola, Iowa, asserted that his personal rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made the United States ‘safe’ during his tenure. The rally came on the eve of the first vote in the Republican presidential nomination process, wherein Trump is vying for the party’s ticket.

Trump’s Recollections of His Diplomatic Efforts with North Korea

Trump recollected his administration’s direct engagement with North Korea, which included three face-to-face meetings with Kim. Despite the setback after the failed Hanoi summit in February 2019, he highlighted these diplomatic efforts as a pillar of his presidency. He underscored the importance of his approach to North Korea, emphasizing their substantial nuclear arsenal and asserting that America was ‘safe’ under his administration’s management of the situation.

North Korea’s Recent Act of Aggression

Trump’s statements followed North Korea’s recent act of aggression, wherein it launched a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea. This marked North Korea’s first missile launch of 2024, a move seen as a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula. The missile, designed primarily to target U.S. military bases in the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and U.S. military installations in Japan’s Okinawa island, flew about 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

International Condemnation

The U.S., South Korea, and Japan condemned North Korea’s missile launch and stressed that such provocations would result in strengthened security cooperation among the three countries. Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un has been pushing to expand his nuclear and missile arsenals since his diplomatic engagements with Trump broke down in 2019, with North Korea expanding its military and other cooperation with Russia.