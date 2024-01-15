en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

Trump Highlights Diplomacy with North Korea Amid Recent Missile Launch

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Trump Highlights Diplomacy with North Korea Amid Recent Missile Launch

Former President Donald Trump, during a rally on January 14, 2024, in Indianola, Iowa, asserted that his personal rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made the United States ‘safe’ during his tenure. The rally came on the eve of the first vote in the Republican presidential nomination process, wherein Trump is vying for the party’s ticket.

Trump’s Recollections of His Diplomatic Efforts with North Korea

Trump recollected his administration’s direct engagement with North Korea, which included three face-to-face meetings with Kim. Despite the setback after the failed Hanoi summit in February 2019, he highlighted these diplomatic efforts as a pillar of his presidency. He underscored the importance of his approach to North Korea, emphasizing their substantial nuclear arsenal and asserting that America was ‘safe’ under his administration’s management of the situation.

North Korea’s Recent Act of Aggression

Trump’s statements followed North Korea’s recent act of aggression, wherein it launched a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea. This marked North Korea’s first missile launch of 2024, a move seen as a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula. The missile, designed primarily to target U.S. military bases in the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and U.S. military installations in Japan’s Okinawa island, flew about 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

International Condemnation

The U.S., South Korea, and Japan condemned North Korea’s missile launch and stressed that such provocations would result in strengthened security cooperation among the three countries. Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un has been pushing to expand his nuclear and missile arsenals since his diplomatic engagements with Trump broke down in 2019, with North Korea expanding its military and other cooperation with Russia.

0
North Korea Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
3 mins ago
North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile
North Korea has confirmed the successful test-firing of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, marking a significant advancement in the country’s military capabilities. This development demonstrates North Korea’s unwavering focus on bolstering its missile program despite international sanctions and diplomatic efforts aimed at denuclearization. First Missile Test of the Year The test-firing, which is
North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile
North Korean Missile Travels 1,000 km, Landing in East Sea: A Shift in Missile Technology
11 hours ago
North Korean Missile Travels 1,000 km, Landing in East Sea: A Shift in Missile Technology
DPRK Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia: A Diplomatic Move Under Global Watch
12 hours ago
DPRK Foreign Minister's Visit to Russia: A Diplomatic Move Under Global Watch
Shutdowns in North Korean Media: A Cause for Concern Amid Escalating Tensions
4 hours ago
Shutdowns in North Korean Media: A Cause for Concern Amid Escalating Tensions
South Korea Categorizes North Korea's Missile as Intermediate-Range, Ignites International Alarm
8 hours ago
South Korea Categorizes North Korea's Missile as Intermediate-Range, Ignites International Alarm
North Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Escalating Regional Tensions
11 hours ago
North Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Escalating Regional Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
21 seconds
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
Dutch Police Clash with Protesters Amid PEGIDA's Planned Quran Attack
1 min
Dutch Police Clash with Protesters Amid PEGIDA's Planned Quran Attack
2024 Presidential Election: Global Implications and the U.S. Foreign Policy at Stake
2 mins
2024 Presidential Election: Global Implications and the U.S. Foreign Policy at Stake
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
2 mins
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
NFL Wild Card Game Postponed: Steelers vs Bills Face Weather Woes
3 mins
NFL Wild Card Game Postponed: Steelers vs Bills Face Weather Woes
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
4 mins
Ryan Thomas Dazzles in Dancing On Ice Debut, Ricky Hatton's Performance Draws Humor
ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections
4 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga Unfazed by Challenges, Expects Victory in Provincial Elections
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
5 mins
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
6 mins
Milind Deora Stresses Ideology of Serving the People Amid Political Scrutiny
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
20 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app