Analysis

Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
A recent poll ahead of the impending Iowa caucuses has revealed that former President Donald Trump has made significant strides in securing support among two pivotal demographics: evangelicals and first-time caucus-goers. This development has triggered waves of disbelief and analysis from political pundits, with Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ expressing her incredulity particularly at the evangelical voters’ support.

Shift in Evangelical Support

According to Steve Kornacki, NBC News’ national political correspondent, there has been a dramatic shift in the evangelical support for Trump compared to the 2016 Iowa caucuses, where he was bested by Ted Cruz. Fast forward to the current election cycle, Trump has managed to edge out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis among evangelicals by a considerable margin, as per an NBC News/Des Moines Register poll. A significant portion of this support can be attributed to Trump’s success in seating three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn the Roe v Wade decision, resonating deeply with the pro-life principles of many evangelicals.

First-Time Caucus-Goers Rally Behind Trump

The former President’s appeal isn’t just limited to evangelicals. Trump’s support among first-time caucus-goers has also witnessed a substantial surge. A Morning Consult poll reveals that a whopping 58 percent of potential Republican caucus-goers would back Trump, placing him comfortably ahead of other Republican contenders like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and DeSantis. This surge in support among first-time caucus-goers is an indication of Trump’s enduring appeal and his ability to attract new voters to the political process.

Trump’s Campaign Strategy

The Trump campaign has been relentless in its efforts to secure endorsements from pastors and faith communities, with a particular focus on white evangelical Christians in Iowa. Over 300 pastors and faith leaders have endorsed Trump, viewing him as aligned with their Christian beliefs, particularly in terms of his stance on abortion and justice issues. These endorsements, coupled with the positive views of Trump held by about half of evangelicals, as indicated by an AP NORC poll, underscore the successful execution of Trump’s campaign strategy and the solidification of his voter base ahead of the crucial Iowa caucuses.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

