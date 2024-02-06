Trump Fraud Trial Update: Potential Perjury by Allen Weisselberg under Scrutiny

In an unexpected turn in the ongoing civil business fraud trial of Donald Trump, presiding Judge Arthur Engoron has directed attorneys to shed light on potential perjury by former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. A recently disclosed email from Judge Engoron reveals his apprehensions about a New York Times report stating that Weisselberg is negotiating with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to plead guilty to perjury.
The Revelation and Its Implications
As per the report, Weisselberg's guilty plea would involve admitting to falsehoods during his testimony at Trump's fraud trial and in a dialogue with the New York Attorney General's office. The civil lawsuit, spearheaded by Attorney General Letitia James, accuses Trump, his sons, the Trump Organization, and executives like Weisselberg of artificially inflating Trump's net worth to secure favorable loan terms and tax benefits. Engoron emphasized the legal doctrine 'falsus in uno,' which posits that a witness caught lying about one fact loses credibility for all their testimony.
The Judge's Demand
Judge Engoron has requested a letter from the lawyers by Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. The letter, expected to be within the bounds of their professional ethics, should elucidate their awareness of Weisselberg's potential perjury and their recommendations on how the judge should proceed. The trial is being conducted without a jury, and Judge Engoron is anticipated to pronounce a verdict in the upcoming weeks.
Behind the Perjury Inquiry
Manhattan prosecutors are considering potential perjury charges against Weisselberg for his deposition in Trump's New York civil fraud trial. Weisselberg testified about allegations that Trump had misrepresented his wealth in financial statements submitted to banks and insurance companies. While the discussions are in their early stages and may not necessarily lead to a criminal charge, they bring a new dimension to the investigation. Weisselberg had previously pleaded guilty in 2022 to charges of tax evasion on $1.7 million in corporate perks and served a 100-day jail term. A potential perjury charge could significantly disrupt his retirement and test his loyalty to Trump. The judge's ruling on issues from the 21⁄2 month trial where Weisselberg testified is eagerly awaited.