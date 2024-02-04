Trump Foresees Security Threats and Contemplates Running Mates in Fox News Interview

In an engaging conversation with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," former President Donald Trump shared his views on a myriad of issues, from economic challenges to potential running mates and national security concerns under President Joe Biden's administration.

Immigration, Border Control, and National Security

Trump drew attention to the pronounced escalation in illegal immigration since Biden assumed office, underscoring a startling 1100% increase in military-aged males crossing the border. He asserted that some of these individuals are allegedly backed by the Chinese Communist Party, fueling the fear of potential security threats.

The former President also claimed that considerable numbers of individuals on the FBI's terror watchlist have been apprehended at the border. He voiced his certainty about an impending terrorist attack on American soil, invoking memories of the absence of such incidents during his presidency. This, he attributed to the strategic bans he had imposed on certain countries.

Foreign Policy and Economic Actions

Trump did not mince words while criticising Biden's foreign policy. He predicted that Iran is on the verge of acquiring a nuclear weapon within 60 days, casting doubts on the effectiveness of the current administration's diplomatic strategies. He accused China of exploiting the United States, hinting at the need for a more assertive stance.

Recalling his actions during his term, Trump mentioned the imposition of tariffs on steel as a measure to protect U.S. industries, thereby emphasizing his commitment to domestic economic growth.

A Potential Return to the White House

On the topic of a potential return to the White House, the selection of a running mate was a crucial point of discussion. Trump emphasized the importance of choosing someone capable of shouldering the responsibility of the presidency. He named South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as potential candidates, signifying his trust in their political acumen.

However, he categorically denied reaching out to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as a potential running mate, addressing rumors and speculation in the political sphere.