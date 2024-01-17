Trump Faces Potential Expulsion in Defamation Trial Amid Disruptions

In a defamation trial unfolding in New York, former President Donald Trump faced a potential ejection following his repeated complaints to his lawyers during E. Jean Carroll's testimony. Carroll, a former magazine columnist, accused Trump of sexual assault in the mid-1990s. Subsequently, she sued him for defamation after he denied her allegations and made derogatory comments about her. The case, involving high-profile individuals, has attracted substantial media attention. Trump's courtroom behavior, including audible complaints during Carroll's testimony, led the judge to threaten him with removal if the interruptions persisted. The defamation suit is part of a broader legal battle encompassing Carroll's original sexual assault allegations against Trump.

Advertisment

Ignoring warnings to remain silent during Carroll's testimony, Trump's behavior invited threats of expulsion from the courtroom. In the trial, Carroll seeks to establish the damages Trump might owe her after publicly denying her sexual assault allegations in 2019. The jury was informed that Trump's attacks triggered a flood of abuse and threats against Carroll. The continuous attacks could potentially rebound on Trump as the trial focuses on determining the damages he must pay for the harm caused by his 2019 statements and discourages him from launching further defamatory attacks against Carroll.

Carroll Takes the Stand

When Carroll took the witness stand, she testified that Trump assaulted her and subsequently lied and defamed her. She detailed how Trump denied the assault, accused her of lying, and threatened her. Her attorney emphasized the impact of Trump's statements on her life, including the ongoing attacks she endures from Trump's supporters. The jury will decide the damages to award Carroll, following a $5 million verdict against Trump in a separate civil trial.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan warned Trump about his disruptive behavior during the trial. He informed the former president that his right to be present at the trial would be forfeited if he continued being disruptive. Trump's comments during the trial included referring to it as a witch hunt and con job and slamming his hand on the defense table. The trial's focus is on determining the damages that Trump owes Carroll for his defamatory remarks.