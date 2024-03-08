Trump Eyes Elon Musk for GOP Convention Slot to Woo Young Voters

Former President Donald Trump, alongside Republican National Committee (RNC) allies, is eyeing Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for a speaking slot at the July GOP convention. This move aims to galvanize support among young voters, a demographic where the party has historically lagged. Musk's potential involvement comes amid discussions with Trump and key Republican donors, highlighting a strategic push to align with influential figures ahead of the November election.

Advertisment

Following a meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, with Trump and a cadre of affluent Republican supporters, speculation about Musk's role in the upcoming GOP convention has intensified. This gathering, occurring just days before Trump's commanding Super Tuesday victories, underscores the former president's efforts to consolidate support. Despite Musk's history of neutrality in presidential endorsements, his dialogue with Trump hints at a possible shift, with insiders suggesting that Musk's appearance could signal an implicit endorsement of Trump's candidacy.

RNC Leadership Seeks Musk's Influence

The RNC's leadership, recognizing the potential impact of Musk's backing, has reportedly expressed interest in having him speak at the convention. With Ronna McDaniel's recent resignation and Michael Whatley's ascent to RNC chair, the committee's strategy appears to be leaning towards involving high-profile figures like Musk to sway public opinion.

Moreover, Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law and newly appointed RNC co-chair, is likely to support this initiative, emphasizing the strategic importance placed on Musk's potential endorsement.

Despite these overtures, it remains uncertain whether Musk will accept the invitation to the convention or extend his support to Trump's campaign financially. Musk, having previously expressed support for other candidates and maintaining a stance of political neutrality, presents an unpredictable factor in the GOP's strategy. His previous support for candidates outside the Republican mainstream, coupled with historical clashes with Trump, adds layers of complexity to his potential involvement.