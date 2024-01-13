Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy ‘the Bull’ Gravano

In a striking interaction that has drawn attention from all quarters, former President Donald Trump publicly expressed his gratitude towards Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano, a former underboss of the notorious Gambino crime family. Gravano, a figure with a checkered past, recently referred to Trump as ‘legitimate’ in an interview, prompting the former President to acknowledge and thank him.

A Notorious Figure’s Endorsement

Sammy the Bull’s criminal history is well-documented. He confessed to involvement in 19 murders and became an infamous figure in the underworld, particularly known for testifying against crime boss John Gotti. Despite this, he found his way onto Trump’s radar after speaking favorably about him in an interview. The former President responded by posting a screengrab of Gravano’s quote on his social media platform, thanking him for vouching for his character.

Trump’s Controversial Engagement

The unusual exchange has been met with varied reactions. Critics have pointed to this incident as a glaring example of Trump’s readiness to accept praise from controversial figures. The fact that the former President would engage with a figure from the criminal underworld has sparked controversy and criticism. However, supporters may interpret this as evidence of Trump’s appeal across diverse segments of society.

Implications for Legal Cases

Trump’s gratitude towards Gravano was not expressed in isolation. The former President referenced the praise in relation to the ongoing legal cases he is facing. He expressed hope that judges presiding over two of his legal cases might take note of Gravano’s endorsement. In his post, Trump called for fairness, strength, and honesty in New York Courts. Whether this was a veiled threat, as some have interpreted, or simply a plea for justice, is up for debate.