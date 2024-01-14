Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social

In a series of posts on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump voiced his vexation towards the nation's judicial system.

Advertisment

He criticized Republican-appointed judges for their overzealous attempts to maintain impartiality, often culminating in what he perceives as unfavorable rulings.

Conversely, he charged Democrat-appointed judges with delivering biased rulings that fall in line with their party's ideologies.

Comments from Trump

Advertisment

Trump referenced the comments of conservative former prosecutor Andrew McCarthy about the judicial hostility he encounters.

According to Trump, such hostility is unwarranted as his cases lack any egregious crimes or unethical lawyer conduct.

He also underscored McCarthy's point regarding the absence of victims in the $370 million civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization, a suit that Trump has repeatedly labeled as baseless and politically motivated.