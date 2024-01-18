Trump Dominates Republican Primary Race, Leads Biden in New Poll

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary race, extending his lead over his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to the latest Messenger/Harris poll. Trump's commanding 68% support among Republican primary voters outpaces DeSantis' 9%, with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley trailing at 7%. In comparison, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has a 4% backing, and all other Republican candidates polling at 1% or less.

Trump's Steady Ascend in Polls

The poll results reveal Trump's lead over DeSantis growing by 6% since the previous poll earlier in the month. This robust support persists despite the fact that Trump's former lawyer, Steven Sadow, is currently battling charges on the former President's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Trump's campaign seems unfazed, with plans to increase his campaign schedule in key early voting states, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Trump vs. Biden: The General Election Scenario

In a potential general election matchup against current President Joe Biden, Trump leads by four points, with 46% to Biden's 42%. Interestingly, 13% of voters remain undecided. Among independents, Trump has a notable lead, securing 40% to Biden's 34%, while a quarter of voters are still undecided.

The Independent Factor: Robert F. Kennedy

Adding another dynamic to the race, former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy has expressed intentions to run as an independent. Kennedy has garnered notable support for an independent candidate, polling at 13% in a hypothetical four-way race including Dr. Cornel West, where Trump would secure 41% of the votes, Biden 33%, Kennedy 13%, and West a mere 2%.

The political landscape continues to evolve as we inch closer to the 2024 presidential race, with Trump's stronghold on the Republican primary and potential general election matchups depicting an intriguing picture of what the future may hold.