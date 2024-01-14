en English
Elections

Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses

In the final countdown to the nation’s first caucuses, former President Donald Trump asserts a decisive lead in the Iowa caucuses, per a recent NBC News/Des Moines Register poll. Trump’s commanding presence in the Republican landscape is underscored by a substantial 48% support from likely Republican voters, just two days before the pivotal event.

Trump’s Stronghold: A Reflection of Republican Voter Sentiment

The poll, conducted from January 7 to 12 by Selzer & Co., surveyed 705 likely Republican caucus-goers. It reveals a political arena where Trump’s influence remains unflagging, even as other contenders vie for recognition. Following Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has ascended to second place, capturing 20% support. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis now finds himself in third place with 16% backing, a notable shift from previous standings. These figures, however, do not indicate any other candidate reaching the double-digit threshold.

The Iowa Caucuses: A Crucial Political Barometer

The Iowa caucuses, scheduled to take place on Monday, are often viewed as an essential gauge for the success of candidates in securing their party’s nomination. The shifting support levels among these top contenders mirror the evolving dynamics and preferences within the Republican voter base, setting the tone for the political season that lies ahead.

Trump’s Eleventh-Hour Arrival in Iowa

In a strategic move, the Trump campaign announced late Saturday afternoon that the former president is en route to Iowa. Trump is expected to deliver a livestreamed speech in the early evening, potentially further solidifying his standing among the Iowa Republicans.

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

