Elections

Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Presidential Ballot: A Landmark Ruling

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:05 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:14 am EST
Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Presidential Ballot: A Landmark Ruling

In a landmark ruling, Maine’s chief election official has disqualified former US President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot, invoking the rarely used 14th Amendment’s ‘insurrectionist ban.’ This ruling marks a significant development in American politics, potentially impacting the 2024 presidential race, given Maine’s proportional allocation of its electoral votes.

An Unprecedented Application of the 14th Amendment

The decision to remove Trump from the ballot is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars individuals who have ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ from holding office. The Amendment was invoked in response to Trump’s potential involvement in events leading to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows concluded that Trump, by propagating a false narrative of election fraud, incited his supporters and directed them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power.

(Read Also: Global Roundup: EU Summit, Financial Decisions, Political Tensions, and Healthcare Reform)

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Race

Trump’s disqualification could have far-reaching implications for the 2024 election. Maine is one of the few states that allocate its electoral votes proportionally, meaning that the removal of a significant candidate like Trump could impact the overall outcome of the presidential race. Additionally, the ruling has set a precedent that other states may follow, further altering the electoral landscape.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Global Turbulence, Triumphs, and Record Financial Performance)

Legal Challenges and Trump’s Response

Trump’s removal from the ballot is part of ongoing controversies and legal challenges surrounding his political activities and eligibility to run for public office following his presidency. The Trump campaign has vowed to appeal the decision, with legal scholars arguing that the insurrectionist clause should apply to Trump due to his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Maine Superior Court upholds the decision, the case could potentially reach the US Supreme Court, which may have to resolve the issue nationwide.

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

