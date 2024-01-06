en English
Law

Trump Denounces AG Letitia James’ $370 Million Lawsuit as ‘Prosecutorial Misconduct’

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Trump Denounces AG Letitia James’ $370 Million Lawsuit as ‘Prosecutorial Misconduct’

In a defiant response to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ legal action, former President Donald Trump has labeled the case as ‘prosecutorial misconduct,’ likening it to a ‘witch hunt’ orchestrated by the Department of Justice. The comments followed James’ pursuit of substantial financial penalties against Trump in a civil case, reportedly totaling around $370 million.

“It’s prosecutorial misconduct, and it’s a DOJ witch hunt … These fascists, what they’re doing to this country is unbelievable,” Trump said.

Trump’s Counterblast

Trump’s vehement retort paints those behind the legal action as ‘fascists,’ criticizing their actions’ impact on the United States. He suggested the proceedings were part of a broader, politically motivated campaign against him. The civil case currently under scrutiny pertains to allegations of financial misrepresentations and fraud, accusations Trump has consistently denied. The language employed by the former President echoes his long-standing narrative of being unjustly targeted by political adversaries and institutions.

The Allegations and Legal Actions

Attorney General James has demanded a $370 million fine against Trump and his companies, along with a lifetime ban barring him and two former company executives from the real estate industry in New York. Determined to fight back, Trump has refuted all charges, denouncing the lawsuit as a partisan ‘witch hunt’ and pledging to contest the judge’s ruling. The case proceedings are ongoing, with the final arguments slated for January 11.

Looking Ahead

As the case continues to unfold, the spotlight is on the closing arguments and the final judgment. Trump’s response has intensified the public interest and debate around what many view as a politically charged trial. The outcome of the case could have significant implications not just for Trump and his business ventures but also for the political landscape of the United States.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

