en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Trump Defies Court in Dramatic End to Civil Fraud Trial

In a dramatic conclusion to a civil fraud trial, former President Donald Trump defied the court’s rules by delivering an unexpected six-minute speech from the defense table. In contrast to the presiding judge’s instructions to strictly adhere to the facts, Trump’s address instead contained attacks on the judge and claims of his innocence.

Allegations and Disputes

The trial, initiated by the state of New York, pertains to allegations that Trump consistently inflated his wealth on financial statements. This purported distortion, according to the prosecution, deceived banks and insurance companies into offering him preferential deals. The New York Attorney General is targeting almost $370m in penalties from Trump and seeks to prohibit him from conducting business in New York.

Trump’s Defiance

Despite being forbidden from delivering a formal closing argument, Trump proceeded to make a surprising move. He accused the judge of not paying attention to him and claimed he was being ‘persecuted’. The court allowed him to continue for six minutes before curtailing his speech and adjourning for lunch.

The Verdict Awaited Amidst Tensions

A verdict is due by the end of January. The final day of the trial was marked by high tension, with an unsettling start due to a bomb threat at the judge’s house. As Trump’s lawyers presented conventional closing arguments, the former President chose to skip the state’s closing statements and instead held a news conference. Trump reiterated his belief that the prosecution lacked substantial evidence, echoing his previous claims that the case was a political witch hunt.

0
Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
33 seconds ago
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
In a significant development, Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi has turned down the request to probe into the allegations that tied Minister Ian Borg to a driving license racket. The decision, based on two main reasons, has sparked a debate on the limitations of the law and the role of the Commissioner’s office. The Time-Barred Argument
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
9 mins ago
Manhattan Community Board 5 Opposes Casino and Penn Station Redevelopment Plans
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
9 mins ago
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by Former Employees for Wrongful Termination
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
2 mins ago
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
4 mins ago
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
7 mins ago
McLean County Board Rejects Anti-Migrant Resolution Amid Public Dissent
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
13 seconds
AI Unveils Potential Biomarkers in Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
34 seconds
Standards Commissioner Declines to Investigate Minister Ian Borg's Alleged Link to License Racket
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
2 mins
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
2 mins
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
2 mins
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
2 mins
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
3 mins
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
4 mins
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
4 mins
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app