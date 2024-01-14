Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy

The political landscape is experiencing a seismic shift as former President Donald Trump publicly criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy, a political newcomer and entrepreneur from Ohio.

Trump’s rebuke of Ramaswamy marks a significant departure from his previous informal alliance with the candidate, underscoring the competitive dynamics within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Donald Trump’s remarks against Ramaswamy signal a change in his strategy. In the buildup to the Iowa caucuses, Trump urged his supporters to vote for him rather than ‘wasting’ their votes on Ramaswamy.

The former president, through a post on social media, made a clear distinction between his political ideology and Ramaswamy’s, asserting that his opponent was not a true ally of the MAGA movement.