Trump Criticizes Judge's Refusal to Pause Trial for Funeral, Vows to Support Wife

Former President Donald Trump voiced his dissent on January 14, at an Indianola rally over a judge's refusal to halt his ongoing trial so he could attend his mother-in-law's funeral. Trump eulogized his late mother-in-law as an 'incredible person' and expressed the toll her passing has taken on his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump's Outburst at the Judge's Decision

Trump lambasted the judge's verdict, terming him an 'animal' and dismissing the trial as 'totally fake'. He insinuated that political motivations were behind the decision, accusing the 'radical left lunatics' of conspiring to damage him to boost President Joe Biden's poll numbers.

Trump's Vow to Stand by His Wife

Despite the court's decision, Trump underscored his resolve to stand by his wife during this trying time. He declared that Melania should not have to face her mother's funeral alone and affirmed that he would be there 'one way or the other'.

The Trial in Question

The trial in question involves a defamation case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, who a civil jury previously found to be truthful in her accusations of sexual abuse against Trump in the 1990s. The pending trial will determine the damages payable by Trump. In the face of these legal challenges, Trump continues to prepare for his presidential campaign in Iowa, maintaining a significant lead in various polls.