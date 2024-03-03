Former US President Donald Trump has starkly criticized the United States' financial and strategic handling of the war in Afghanistan, highlighting the chaotic withdrawal under President Joe Biden's administration. During an election rally in Richmond, Trump expressed regret over the billions spent and pointed out the strategic missteps that led to a disorderly exit from the country.

"If they listened to me with Afghanistan, we would have been back a long time ago," Trump stated, emphasizing his earlier interactions with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). He credited his administration's approach for a period of 18 months during which no US soldiers were killed. In contrast, Trump lambasted Biden's handling of the withdrawal, comparing the disarray to past military evacuations and highlighting the tragic scenes at Kabul airport where individuals fell from departing aircraft.

Abandoned Assets and Security Concerns

Trump also pointed out the substantial military assets left behind, valued at $85 billion, and the strategic abandonment of Bagram military base. He underscored the base's proximity to Chinese nuclear facilities and voiced concerns over China's potential occupation of Bagram. This move, according to Trump, represented a significant lapse in strategic judgment, impacting not just the immediate region but also global power dynamics.

Despite the criticism, Trump hinted at ambitions to regain control of Bagram Airfield if re-elected, a statement underscoring his continued interest in the strategic importance of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, IEA's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has stated their commitment to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a battleground for power struggles among regional and global powers, indicating an awareness of the delicate balance of power in the region.

As Trump's comments reverberate through political and military circles, the implications of the chaotic withdrawal continue to unfold. The critique not only raises questions about past decisions but also about the future of US foreign policy and military strategy, underscoring the complex interplay of national security, global politics, and the pursuit of peace and stability in volatile regions.