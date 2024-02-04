Trump Claims McConnell's Endorsement Amid Surge in GOP Support

Former President Donald Trump has claimed in a recent interview that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell may endorse his White House bid, despite a checkered history between the two. This speculative endorsement comes amidst a surge of support for Trump within the Republican party, as he takes a leading position in the upcoming presidential race.

Trump's Claim

Trump's comments came in response to a question about his potential collaboration with McConnell, who has often been described as "massively anti-Trump." Without confirming McConnell's endorsement outright, Trump declared that he has already secured the backing of more than half of the Republican Senators, and anticipates the remaining to follow suit.

Trump's primary victories in Iowa and New Hampshire have triggered a wave of support within the Republican party. Several party members, including Senator John Cornyn and Senator Deb Fischer, both McConnell allies, have publicly endorsed Trump, urging for party unity ahead of the November elections.

Trump-McConnell: A Strained Relationship

The relationship between Trump and McConnell has been fraught with tension and public criticism since the 2020 election. However, Trump has suggested that the Republican party has thrived under his influence. He has also pointed out that his main GOP contender, Nikki Haley, lacks Senate endorsements. National polls indicate Trump holding a substantial lead over Haley, both on a national scale and in her home state of South Carolina.