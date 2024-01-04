en English
Courts & Law

Trump Challenges Rulings Barring Him from Ballots, Invokes 14th Amendment

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Trump Challenges Rulings Barring Him from Ballots, Invokes 14th Amendment

In a significant turn of events, former President Donald Trump has made decisive legal maneuvers to challenge verdicts barring him from appearing on presidential primary ballots due to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s legal team is appealing a ruling by Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows. Bellows, who has previously criticized Trump, invoked Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a seldom-used provision that disqualifies individuals implicated in insurrection from holding office.

Challenging Historical Precedents

Trump’s lawyers have accused Bellows of bias and abuse of discretion in her decision-making process. In a parallel case, Trump is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court following a similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court. This landmark judgment marked the first time in history that Section 3 was used to bar a presidential contender from the ballot.

The application of Section 3 to Trump has sparked controversy. Critics argue it was an overreach and insist there should be a more robust judicial process to declare an event as an insurrection.

Unraveling the 14th Amendment

Legal scholars highlight that Section 3 has been rarely used since the post-Civil War era, with its last known application dating back to 1919. Trump’s attorneys argue that the term ‘offices of the United States’ in the amendment does not cover the presidency. They also contend that the presidential oath mandates to ‘preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution,’ as opposed to merely ‘supporting’ it, as the amendment outlines for other offices.

Implications for Future Elections

This legal debacle could have far-reaching implications on the electoral landscape of the United States. If Trump’s appeals are unsuccessful, it may set a precedent for the application of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, potentially influencing future candidate eligibility and the course of American politics.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

