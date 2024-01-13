en English
Politics

Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
Trump Cancels Iowa Rallies Amidst Severe Weather, Shifts to Telerallies

Weathering political storms is one thing, but former President Donald Trump must now navigate literal ones. Three of his four ‘commit to caucus’ rallies in Iowa, leading up to the crucial caucuses, have been canceled due to severe weather conditions. The decision follows a recent disruption in campaign activities, including the cancellation of four surrogate campaign events earlier in the week due to Trump’s voluntary court appearances. Yet, the Trump campaign remains undeterred, swapping in-person gatherings for a series of telerallies.

Campaigning amidst a Blizzard

Blizzard warnings have led to the cancellation of three Trump rallies in Iowa, creating a ripple effect in the Republican camp. The likes of Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, fellow Republican candidates, have also had to adjust their campaign schedules in response to the extreme weather. Regardless of the stormy weather, Trump’s campaign continues to mobilize its grassroots team and encourage supporters to caucus for the former President.

Shifting Gears: Telerallies

In a nod to the pandemic-era digital transformation, Trump has turned to ‘telerallies’. These virtual gatherings will feature Trump and other Iowa officials, providing a platform for continued engagement with supporters. The adjusted schedule involves telerallies as well as a few in-person stops, including a visit to Simpson College.

Trump’s Commitment Unshaken

Despite the weather-induced adjustments, one rally remains on Trump’s agenda. The former President plans to make an in-person appearance at the scheduled rally in Indianola, Iowa. Even amidst speculation around how the severe weather might impact the caucuses, Trump has expressed commitment to attending the event, suggesting the extreme weather could potentially work in his favor.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

