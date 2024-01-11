Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie’s Suspension in New Hampshire Race

In a significant twist for the Republican primary race, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has suspended his 2024 presidential campaign, primarily attributing his opposition to Donald Trump as the reason. Despite his consistent criticisms of Trump, Christie’s campaign lost traction among the voters, leading to his decision to withdraw his bid.

Christie’s Exit and Its Minimal Impact on Trump

The Trump campaign perceives Christie’s exit as a minor adjustment to the race dynamics in New Hampshire. A senior official from Trump’s team communicated to NBC News that any potential endorsement from Christie would unlikely sway GOP votes. Christie’s negative perception among Republican voters in the state, largely due to his frequent and pointed criticisms of Trump, diminishes his endorsement’s potential impact.

The Trump campaign believes Christie’s departure could influence unaffiliated voters who may lean Democratic but are eligible to vote in the Republican primary. However, Trump’s team remains confident in their standing, having identified substantial voter support in New Hampshire to ensure a victory.

Containing Nikki Haley’s Potential Rise

Trump’s campaign has also strategized to mitigate Nikki Haley’s potential rise in New Hampshire. They specifically targeted her stance on immigration to limit her appeal to voters. With two weeks remaining before the primary, the Trump campaign has its sights set on fortifying their position among New Hampshire voters.